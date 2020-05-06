US Markets

Brazil's Senate approves $10.5 billion aid package for states and cities

Contributor
Maria Carolina Marcello Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Brazil's Senate approved on Wednesday a 60 billion-real ($10.5 billion) aid package for the nation's cities and states, which are facing higher social welfare costs and decreasing revenue amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

BRASILIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate approved on Wednesday a 60 billion-real ($10.5 billion) aid package for the nation's cities and states, which are facing higher social welfare costs and decreasing revenue amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The bill now goes to President Jair Bolsonaro for final approval.

($1 = 5.71 reais)

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular