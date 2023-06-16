Brazil's second corn harvest lags, estimated at 4.33% of 2022/2023

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 4.33% of their 2022/2023 second corn crop this season, less than the 14.72% harvested at this time last year, according to a survey by Patria Agronegonegocios.

Field work is behind as second corn, which represents about 75% of Brazil's national corn production in a given year, was planted later than usual. Second corn is sowed after soy is harvested in the same areas.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; Editing by Leslie Adler)

