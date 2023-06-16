News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's second corn harvest lags, estimated at 4.33% of 2022/2023

Credit: REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

June 16, 2023 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 4.33% of their 2022/2023 second corn crop this season, less than the 14.72% harvested at this time last year, according to a survey by Patria Agronegonegocios.

Field work is behind as second corn, which represents about 75% of Brazil's national corn production in a given year, was planted later than usual. Second corn is sowed after soy is harvested in the same areas.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.