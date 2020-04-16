Brazil's second-corn crop threatened by potential climate issues -INTL FCStone

Adds soybean data

SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - Despite a record second-corn crop area of 13.2 million hectares in the current planting season, Brazil's production potential could be reduced by weather issues in coming weeks, INTL FCStone said in a presentation on Thursday.

Brazilian farmers are now expected to harvest 73.9 million tonnes of second corn in the 2019/2020 cycle, lower than the 74.3 million-tonne estimated output in the previous year, according to the agribusiness consultancy.

The next two weeks will be crucial for yields, according to climate forecaster Rural Clima, which said on Thursday insufficient rainfall could affect corn output in Mato Grosso do Sul and West Paraná.

Brazil's domestic corn prices remain high amid heated local consumption, INTL FCStone said, adding Brazil's second-corn crop forward sales are at 58%, signaling strong exports of the cereal in the second half of the year.

Brazil's second corn is planted after soybeans are harvested, and delays in soybean planting this season meant second corn was sowed outside the ideal window in certain areas.

Second corn accounts for about 75% of Brazil's total corn production.

SOYBEANS

Brazilian soybean exports will total an estimated 76 million tonnes in 2020, with April shipments likely to hit a monthly record on demand from China, INTL FCStone said during the presentation.

Analyst Ana Luiza Lodi said ship lineup data show Brazil will export a potential 14.7 million tonnes this month, adding that while shipping data and official export figures may vary, Brazil's April soybean exports will undoubtedly be strong.

Brazil's main soy customer is China, which will buy an estimated 80% of Brazil's soybeans this year, up from 78% in 2019 and compared with 82% in 2018, according to INTL FCStone data.

