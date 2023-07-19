Brazil's second-corn crop a record, exports seen at 54 mln T -Agroconsult

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian production of second-corn, which is planted after soybeans are harvested in the same areas, will hit a record 107.2 million metric tons, up 16% from last season, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult said on Wednesday.

The estimate, made after a national tour of second-corn fields, dashed concerns of significant weather risk for farmers, many of whom planted their second-corn outside of the ideal climate window.

According to Agroconsult, eyes will now gradually turn to Brazil's 2024 first-corn production, which farmers will start sowing later in the year.

Because corn prices dropped internationally, farmers are likely to reduce first-corn areas, Agroconsult said. Instead, they could grow soybeans or cotton, a decision that will depend on the location of their farms and on weather considerations.

With abundant corn supplies, Brazil is expected to export some 54 million metric tons in the 2022/2023 cycle, including an estimated 5 million metric tons to China, Agroconsult said.

That would be 7.6 million tons higher than in the previous year, and would likely test Brazil's export logistics capabilities to the limit, Agroconsult said.

In relation to 2023's second corn, Agroconsult cited much better yields in states like Mato Grosso and Goias, where they rose by 15% and 44%, respectively, to 120.1 bags per hectare and 116.9 bags per hectare.

In its pre-crop tour estimate in May, Agroconsult had expected second-corn output to reach 102.4 million metric tons.

Second-corn represents about 75% of production in a given year and is mainly exported in the second half, competing with U.S. corn in global markets.

But because of delays in soy production in 2023, some farmers will not finish harvesting their second crop until September, which is unusual, Agroconsult said.

Overall, Brazil will reap an estimated 137.4 million metric tons of corn in the 2023/2023 cycle, also a record, including the first and the second crops.

