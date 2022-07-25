Brazil's second corn crop 62% harvested, local prices under pressure

Adds details, info on local corn prices

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 61.8% of their second corn crop in center-south fields, up roughly nine percentage points from last week, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday as rising output pressured growers to drop prices in the country.

Harvesting so far in the 2021/22 season totaled some 50 million tonnes, AgRural said in a report, noting that work is gaining pace in states such as Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul amid a recent improvement in grain humidity.

The firm, however, warned that in the coming days "a temperature drop and some rains may cause grain humidity to rise again in both states."

AgRural now expects Brazil's second corn crop to reach a record 87.3 million tonnes in 2021/22, up from a previous forecast of 86.5 million tonnes, due to higher-than-expected yields in top producing state Mato Grosso.

That would also mark a steep rise from the 60.7 million tonnes seen in the previous season, which suffered from bad weather and part of the crop planted outside the ideal climate window.

The second crop represents about 75% of corn production in the South American agricultural powerhouse in a given year, with corn being planted after soybeans are harvested.

This year's bumper crop has seen corn prices drop in Brazil, with local cash market prices MAZ-PIDX-BRL hitting their lowest levels since December 2020 in nominal terms, according to data provided by Cepea/Esalq, a research center at the University of Sao Paulo.

"As the second crop progresses, buyers remain shy as they bet on further devaluation. Also, improved weather in the United States pressured futures prices there, bringing down prices at Brazilian ports," Cepea said in a report.

Corn prices in Brazil have dropped roughly 4% so far in July.

