Brazil's second corn at risk after record soy crop - Agroconsult

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's second corn yields will fall by an estimated 3.6% this year, as most growers were forced to sow the cereal outside the ideal climate window after delays in the soy harvest, according to a presentation by agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult on Tuesday.

If the projection is confirmed, second corn growers will harvest an average of 91.6 60-kg bags per hectare in 2021, Agroconsult said.

In Brazil's biggest grain state of Mato Grosso, for example, 38% of the second corn fields were planted "in a high-risk climate window," according to Agroconsult's observers after they returned from a crop tour of key grain regions that kicked off in February.

Andre Pessoa, Agroconsult's director and partner, said attractive prices drove a rise in Brazil's second corn area, and led growers to take more risks by planting outside the ideal climate window.

Yet he said if rains lag in the Center West or if frosts come too soon in states like Paraná, yields and overall production of Brazil's second corn will fall.

In Agroconsult's base scenario, Brazil's second corn output is expected to grow by 3.5% to 78.3 million tonnes in 2021, driven by growth of 7.3% in planted areas.

Meanwhile Brazilian farmers will reap a record volume of soybeans despite weather-related challenges throughout the 2020/2021 season, Agroconsult noted. It also rose its projection for Brazil's soy exports to 85 million tonnes in the year.

Farmers are poised to harvest an estimated record of 137.1 million tonnes of the oilseed this season, representing an 8.5% rise from the previous season's harvest, according to the consultancy.

