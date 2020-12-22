Brazil's Sao Paulo state readies privatization of power co Emae

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The government of Sao Paulo state in Brazil began the first step to privatize state-run power company Emae Empresa Metropolitana de Águas e Energia SA EMAE4.SA.

In a note in the official gazette, the government said it opened a competition to hire a consultancy firm to make a financial analysis and organize the sale of Sao Paulo' stake in Emae, which operates a group of hydroplants.

Sao Paulo owns less than 40% of Emae total capital, but controls the company with 100% of the voting shares.

(Reporting by Luciano Costa, writing by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.