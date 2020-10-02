US Markets

Brazil's Sao Paulo state files to register Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Eduardo Simoes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

The government of Brazil's Sao Paulo state has filed documents to health regulator Anvisa to register for use the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China's Sinovac, governor Joao Doria said on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The government of Brazil's Sao Paulo state has filed documents to health regulator Anvisa to register for use the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China's Sinovac, governor Joao Doria said on Friday.

Doria has said he plans to begin inoculating the population of Sao Paulo with the Sinovac vaccine by mid-December.

