Brazil's Sao Paulo says ingredients for 8.6 million vaccine doses to arrive on Wednesday

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Sao Paulo state is expecting to receive on Wednesday ingredients from Sinovac Biotech Ltd SVA.O that will allow local production of 8.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.

The ingredients are in Beijing's airport, in China, awaiting discharge and will be used by Sao Paulo's state-funded Butantan Institute, which has a partnership with Sinovac to produce the vaccines in Brazil.

