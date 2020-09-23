Brazil's Sao Paulo likely to start immunization with China's Sinovac vaccine in December
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The governor of Brazil's São Paulo state Joao Doria said on Wednesday that the state is likely to start to imunize its population with China's Sinovac vaccine in mid-December.
Doria said 5 million doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Sao Paulo, the country's most populous state, in October.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)
((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))
