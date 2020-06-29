US Markets
SVA

Brazil's Sao Paulo expects approval this week to trial Chinese coronavirus vaccine

Contributor
Eduardo Simoes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazil's Sao Paulo state expects this week to receive federal regulator approval to trial a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, governor Joao Doria said on Monday.

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Sao Paulo state expects this week to receive federal regulator approval to trial a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac SVA.O, governor Joao Doria said on Monday.

The trial would be carried out by the Instituto Butantan, a research center funded by the state of Sao Paulo. Doria said in a news conference that 9,000 volunteers have already been registered to test the vaccine, known as CoronaVac.

The announcement comes as Brazil's federal government announced over the weekend that it had signed an agreement to produce another potential vaccine, developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca AZN.L with researchers at Oxford University.

With the world’s worst outbreak outside the United States, Brazil has become a key front in the global race for a vaccine, as vaccine clinical trials are likely to yield results faster in places where the virus is widespread.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been strongly criticized by health experts for this handling of the crisis. Bolsonaro has dismissed the disease as a "little flu" and shown indifference to the rising death count.

As of Sunday, Brazil had over 1.3 million coronavirus cases and 57,000 deaths.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVA AZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular