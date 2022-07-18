Brazil's Sao Paulo cuts state tax on ethanol

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's Sao Paulo state government on Monday announced a cut in the ICMS tax levied on ethanol to 9.57% from 13.3%, in a bid to make the biofuel more competitive at the pump after a similar gasoline tax reduction last month.

Governor Rodrigo Garcia said in a statement he expects the move to reduce local ethanol prices by around 0.17 real ($0.0314) per liter. The biofuel competes with gasoline at pumps.

Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous and richest state, had announced late in June it was cutting the ICMS tax, similar to VAT, levied on gasoline to 18% from 25% on the back of a federal law limiting the amount states can tax energy and some services.

The tax-cutting moves come as Brazil grapples with double-digit inflation boosted by high energy prices ahead of elections in October. Garcia is set to run for re-election in Sao Paulo, as is President Jair Bolsonaro.

The fiscal impact from Sao Paulo's latest move was seen at 563 million reais by the end of this year. The state is Brazil's largest fuel market.

Neighbouring state Minas Gerais had earlier announced a cut in the state's ICMS tax on ethanol to 9% from 16%, according to Governor Romeu Zema, who is also up for re-election.

($1 = 5.4091 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.