Brazil's Santos port workers planning a 24-hour strike, shipping agent says

Ana Mano Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Union workers at Brazil's Santos port are planning a 24-hour strike this week due to lack of clarity on how soon they will be vaccinated, according to a notice sent to clients by Commodities/Unimar Shipping on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.

Santos is South America's largest port and critical to Brazil's commodities exports.

The strike, which has no exact date as yet, might directly affect the mooring and unmooring of ships, cargo operations and attendance by watchmen, SA Commodities/Unimar Shipping said.

The government categorizes port workers as a priority group for immunization, but the timeline for when they will receive vaccines is unclear.

Many of the marine terminals will not be affected as they are operated privately, without unions, SA Commodities/Unimar Shipping said.

