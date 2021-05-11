Brazil's Santos port workers planning a 24-hour strike, shipping agent says

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Santos port workers are planning a 24-hour strike this week due to the lack of a schedule for when they will be vaccinated, according to a notice sent to clients by Commodities/Unimar Shipping on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.

The strike, an exact date for which has not been set, might directly affect the mooring and unmooring of ships, cargo operations and watchmen attendance, SA Commodities/Unimar Shipping said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

