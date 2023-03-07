Brazil's Santander to sell 40% of WebMotors to Carsales.com for $240 mln

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA said on Tuesday it will sell 40% of car-selling platform WebMotors to Australia's Carsales.com CAR.AX for 1.24 billion reais ($238.87 million).

Carsales will hold 70% of WebMotors after the deal is concluded, while Santander will own the remaining 30%.

($1 = 5.1910 reais)

(Reporting by Fabricio de Castro; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.