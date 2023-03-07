Brazil's Santander to sell 40% of WebMotors to Carsales.com for $240 mln

US Markets
SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA said on Tuesday it will sell 40% of car-selling platform WebMotors to Australia's Carsales.com CAR.AX for 1.24 billion reais ($238.87 million).

Carsales will hold 70% of WebMotors after the deal is concluded, while Santander will own the remaining 30%.

($1 = 5.1910 reais)

