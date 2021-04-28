Brazil's Santander beats Q1 profit estimate on lower provisions

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as the lender posted lower loan-loss provisions compared with a year earlier.

Recurring first-quarter net income came in at 4.012 billion reais, 9.2% above an analysts' estimate compiled by Refinitiv of 3.673 billion reais and up 4.1% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

