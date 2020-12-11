US Markets
BHP

Brazil's Samarco to restart mining five years after deadly dam burst

Contributor
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Ricardo Moraes / Reuters

Brazilian miner Samarco is planning to restart operations in late December, the company said on Friday, five years after a dam burst killed 19 people and resulted in Brazil's worst ever environmental disaster.

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Samarco is planning to restart operations in late December, the company said on Friday, five years after a dam burst killed 19 people and resulted in Brazil's worst ever environmental disaster.

Samarco Mineracao SA, a joint venture between BHP Group BHP.AX and Vale SA VALE3.SA, said it had begun the commissioning process at the Germano Complex in the town of Mariana, starting with the ramp-up of two concentrating plants and a new plant to filter waste from mining activities.

Production operations should begin in earnest in the second half of December at its Ubu Complex, where the company produces iron ore pellets, it said in a statement.

The company initially expects to operate at 26% of capacity, which is 30.5 million tonnes of iron ore pellets annually, it said in a separate statement given to Reuters.

Samarco has been subject to extensive litigation in the years since the November 2015 disaster. In January 2019, a nearby dam in Brumadinho that was wholly owned by Vale also burst, killing 270.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular