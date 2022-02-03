Brazil's Samarco to add revenue, hit output goal sooner after Vale deal, report says

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Samarco is expected to add $5.1 billion in net revenue by 2042 and bring forward its iron ore output goal after signing a 20-year production agreement with Vale SA VALE3.SA, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday.

Samarco, an iron ore joint venture between Vale and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, is looking to bring forward to 2028 from 2030 its guidance to reach 100% of its output capacity of 25.7 million tonnes, according to the report.

The company has been operating at a reduced capacity since late last year, when it resumed production after being shut for five years following the deadly collapse of a tailings dam near the city of Mariana in the state of Minas Gerais, which killed 19 people and caused massive environmental damage.

Samarco and Vale did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.