Brazil's Samarco creditors postpone debt restructuring decision to April 18

SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Creditors of miner Samarco Mineracao [RIC:RIC:SAMNE.UL] agreed on Friday to postpone a final decision on the company's debt restructuring, the company said.

The Brazilian joint venture between Vale SA VALE3.SA and BHP BHP.AX offered improved conditions to creditors in a new restructuring plan. An assembly to vote on the plan was rescheduled to April 18.

