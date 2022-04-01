US Markets
Brazil's Samarco creditors postpone debt restructuring decision to April 18

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Creditors of miner Samarco Mineracao agreed on Friday to postpone a final decision on the company's debt restructuring, the company said.

The Brazilian joint venture between Vale SA VALE3.SA and BHP BHP.AX offered improved conditions to creditors in a new restructuring plan. An assembly to vote on the plan was rescheduled to April 18.

