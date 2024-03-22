News & Insights

Brazil's Sabesp posts better-than-expected 85% surge in fourth-quarter profit

March 22, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by Andre Romani and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run water utility Sabesp SBSP3.SA posted on Wednesday a better-than-expected 84.7% increase in its fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier.

Sabesp, which is set to be privatized in a process led by controller-shareholder Sao Paulo state, reported a 1.19 billion reais ($239.23 million) net profit for the quarter ended in December, while analysts polled by LSEG were expecting a 1.07 billion reais profit.

Sabesp said its net revenue rose 22.4% to 7.26 billion reais, while net revenue from its main business, sanitation services, grew 21.9% from the a year earlier.

The firm said the growth in revenue was mainly driven by a hike in its tariffs and an increase the total billed volume of water and sewage.

Sao Paulo state has already picked banks to coordinate a share offer that would privatize the company, a deal expected by local government to take place by July 2024.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization stand at 2.96 billion reais, up 72.3%.

($1 = 4.9743 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani and Peter Frontini; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

