Brazil's Rumo seeks to raise $969 mln in share offering - filing

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company Rumo SA RAIL3.SA is seeking to raise about 5.2 billion reais ($968.7 million) in capital from a share offering, it said on Friday in a securities filing.

The company plans to use the proceeds for a concession pre-payment and to invest in the Malha Paulista railway.

Rumo will set the price of the 235 million new shares on Aug. 24.

Investment banking units of Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Banco do Brasil Citi, JPMorgan & Chase, Safra, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and XP will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.3680 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Emelia Matarise)

