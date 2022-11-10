US Markets

Brazil's Rumo profit soars on higher volumes, tariffs

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

November 10, 2022 — 06:57 pm EST

Written by Aluisio Alves for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian railroad operator Rumo SA RAIL3.SA reported on Thursday a six-fold jump in third-quarter profit, benefiting mainly from higher agribusiness cargo volumes in Brazil's Midwest plus higher tariffs.

Rumo's net profit came in at 309 million reais, compared to gains of 51 million reais during the same period a year ago.

Net revenues meanwhile totaled 2.95 billion reais, up by half versus the same three-month period last year, reflecting a nearly 24% rise in the volumes it transported, especially corn, and a 23% increase in tariffs.

"Price dynamics for the second half of the year remain more favorable and freight prices showed an important correction throughout 2022," Rumo said in its quarterly report.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.