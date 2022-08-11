Brazil's Rumo profit plummets 90% on impact of high fuel prices, interest rate

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian railway operator Rumo SA on Thursday posted a 90.4% plunge in second-quarter net profit, hit mainly by higher fuel costs and the impact of higher interest on the cost of debt.

Rumo, controlled by Cosan , posted net profit of 30 million reais ($5.83 million) in the three months ending June 30.

Operating results, measured by adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 1.2 billion reais, up 4.8% year-on-year, but the EBITDA margin shrank 3 percentage points to 48.6%.

Total volume transported by the logistics company reached 18.6 billion equivalent tonnes (NTK), 4.1% higher than the previous year, as the 20.2% increase in its Northern operations volume offset the 19.6% fall in southern Brazil, which was affected by the corn crop failure.

