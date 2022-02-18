Brazil's Rumo posts Q4 loss after corn crop failure hit transport

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian railway operator Rumo SA RAIL3.SA posted a quarterly net loss, missing analysts estimates as bad weather hit Brazil's second corn crop last year and affected overall transported volumes, an earnings statement late on Thursday showed.

The company, which is controlled by energy company Cosan SA CSAN3.SA, reported a net loss of 384 million reais ($74.27 million), compared with the average of analysts' estimates of a 124.3 million reais loss.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 419 million reais, 44.6% down year-on-year. The average of analysts' forecasts was 695.4 million reais.

"The corn crop failure impacted the volume of exports from all states in the second half," the company said in the earnings report.

On a positive note, Rumo predicted for 2022 an increase of around 16% in the volumes of cargo transported from the previous year, in addition to an increase of 28% in EBITDA, the company said.

($1 = 5.1701 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Peter Frontini and Ana Mano in São Paulo; editing by Barbara Lewis)

