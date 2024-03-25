News & Insights

Brazil's Rumo, Embraport to build $503 mln grains, fertilizer terminal at Santos port

March 25, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Written by Steven Grattan for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian rail operator Rumo has signed an agreement with Embraport to build a port terminal handling grains and fertilizers at the Santos port in Sao Paulo state, Rumo said on Monday.

The terminal's construction will cost an estimated 2.5 billion reais ($502.52 million) and be funded through loans and potential strategic partnerships, Rumo said in a filing.

Rumo said the terminal will be able to move up to 9 million metric tons in grains and 3.5 million tons in fertilizers a year.

Construction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, Rumo said, like licensing and legal and regulatory approvals. After these conditions are met, construction should take 30 months.

($1 = 4.9749 reais)

