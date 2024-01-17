Brazil's retail sales up in November on Black Friday boost

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil maintained in November their 2023 trend of posting small month-on-month variations, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Wednesday, even as Black Friday sales provided the sector with a timely boost.

Sales in the month rose 0.1% from October, in line with market expectations, while the year-on-year figure showed a 2.1% growth, also meeting estimates from economists polled by Reuters.

The retail sector in Latin America's largest economy has alternated between gains and losses for most of this year, with the country's tight monetary policy keeping sales in check but a resilient labor market contributing to consumer spending.

"Retail continues to have a timid sales trajectory, and that should remain in place until there is a greater effect from the interest rate cut cycle," Highpar economist Maykon Douglas said in a note to clients.

Brazil's central bank kicked off a monetary easing cycle in August and has so far delivered a total 200 basis points of interest rate cuts, but its benchmark rate remains in restrictive territory at 11.75%.

Six of the eight groups surveyed by IBGE posted positive results in November, with office supplies, home appliances and clothing items among the biggest increases on the back of Black Friday sales.

Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief economist for Latin America, Andres Abadia, said the sales report was "good" but admittedly most of the strength came from the Black Friday boost, with a payback expected next month.

"Looking ahead, leading indicators and recent hard data suggest that private spending growth will improve over the first half, particularly from the second quarter," he added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

