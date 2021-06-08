Brazil's retail sales show fastest April surge since 2000

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales rose in April at their fastest rate in more than 20 years, figures showed on Tuesday, kicking off the second quarter on a strong footing and suggesting that consumers could put Latin America's largest economy on a solid growth path this year.

Figures from government statistics agency IBGE on Tuesday showed that consumers, millions of whom benefited from revived government cash transfers to poor families in April, shrugged off the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and spent.

Brazilian retail sales excluding autos and construction materials rose a seasonally adjusted 1.8% in April from March, the strongest performance for that month since 2000. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for a 0.1% rise.

March's fall of 0.6% was revised to a steeper decline of 1.1%. Taken together, retail sales are now 0.9% above pre-pandemic levels from early last year, IBGE said.

Sales jumped 23.8% on a year-on-year basis, boosted by base effects following the record slide in April last year, and again more than the 19.8% rise forecast in the Reuters poll.

IBGE said sales rose in seven of the eight categories surveyed in April, led by a 24.8% jump in furniture and electrical domestic goods, and a 13.8% rise in clothing and footwear.

So far this year, retail sales are up 4.5% from the January-April period last year, IBGE said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Paul Simao)

