Brazil's retail sales post pre-coronavirus surge in February

BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil surged in February, recording their biggest rise for that month in six years, with consumers' urge to spend yet to be affected by the looming coronavirus crisis, official figures showed on Tuesday.

Sales volumes excluding cars and building materials jumped 1.2% in February from January, government statistics agency IBGE said, much stronger than the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists of a 0.3% decline.

Sales jumped 4.7% from the year-earlier period, IBGE said, more than double the expected 2.1% increase in the Reuters poll.

"I don't think it (coronavirus) had any impact, for example, if you look at the increase in supermarket revenues," said IBGE researcher Cristiano Santos. "Coronavirus should only begin to be felt as of March," he said.

January's month-on-month figures were revised down to a 1.4% fall from a 1.0% decline, IBGE said, but Brazilian consumers bounced back in February.

Five out of the eight categories surveyed showed an increase in sales in February, with furniture and white goods such as refrigerators rising 1.6%, and supermarket, food, drink and tobacco sales rising 1.5%, IBGE said.

Retail sales in the first two months of the year are up 3.0% on the same period in 2019, while accumulated sales in the 12 months to February were 1.9% higher than the year-earlier period, IBGE said.

