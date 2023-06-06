Brazil's response to bird flu outbreaks praised by Arab trade body

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce praised Brazil's response to its first ever reported cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to a statement on Tuesday, as outbreaks in wild birds spread to more states.

Arab buyers are key for Brazil they buy some 32% of Brazilian poultry exports by volume and almost 35% by value, the chamber said.

Brazil is the world's largest chicken exporter and notified outbreaks for the first time on May 15.

According to the Brazilian Agriculture Ministry, only outbreaks in commercial poultry farms would compromise Brazil's sanitary status as free of HPAI. So far, the ministry has confirmed 24 cases of HPAI in four states, all in wild bird species.

"No Arab country has requested a formal or official consultation on the event," the chamber's Secretary General Tamer Mansour said referring to recent notifications of bird flu infections. "This is thanks to Brazil being very transparent in transmitting information."

The chamber also said it is reassuring that the Brazilian government is monitoring commercial poultry farms located within a 10-km radius of the known outbreaks.

Between January and May, Arab nations imported 506,200 metric tons of poultry products from Brazil, the statement added.

Under guidelines from the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), in a country or region previously free of HPAI, a "containment zone" may be established for the purposes of trade.

Such provisions in the body's rules have reduced country-wide poultry export bans triggered by bird flu to smaller risk areas, allowing trade to continue even in the face of the world's worst wave of avian flu cases to date.

