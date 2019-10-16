Brazil's Renova Energia files for bankruptcy protection - filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian renewable energy firm Renova Energia SA RNEW11.SA has filed for bankruptcy protection, aiming to restructure a total debt of around 3.1 billion reais ($741.70 million), it said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

The bankruptcy filing comes two days after key shareholder Light SA LIGT3.SA sold its 17.17% stake in Renova to an investment fund for a symbolic value of 1 real, in a decision that followed failed talks to sell heavily indebted wind farm projects.

($1 = 4.1796 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens)

