Brazil's Rede D'Or reports Q4 net profit of $88 million

Adds information about Q4 results

March 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA RDOR3.SA reported on Tuesday a fourth quarter net income of 419.5 million reais ($88.20 million) despite the maintenance of challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rede D'Or's net income was up 38.5% from the same period a year earlier. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 24%, to 1.261 billion reais, slightly missing Refinitiv forecast of 1.272 billion reais.

The company's net revenues rose 23.2%, to 5.135 billion reais, with an operational rebound and a 20.4% increase in its number of beds.

Amid a consolidation in Brazil's healthcare sector, Rede D'Or has acquired 17 hospitals since its IPO, in 2020, adding 2.213 beds to its network and the entry in four states in the country.

($1 = 4.7561 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

