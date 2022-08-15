Brazil's Rede D'Or Q2 net drops 25%, beats forecasts

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA RDOR3.SA on Monday posted a milder-than-expected 25% decrease in its second quarter net income.

The company registered a profit of 358.4 million reais ($70.32 million), beating a Refinitiv forecast of 275.9 million reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 15.5%, to 1.437 billion reais, slightly missing a Refinitiv forecast of 1.441 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0967 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christian Plumb)

