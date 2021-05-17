Brazil's Rede D'or profit jumps on higher bed occupancy

SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'or Sao Luiz SA RDOR3.SA on Monday said its first-quarter net income more than tripled from a year earlier, helped by acquisitions and a higher bed occupancy rate, according to a securities filing.

Amid a consolidation in Brazil's healthcare sector, Rede D'or has acquired nine hospitals since October, adding 1,290 beds to its network.

Rede D'or net income came in at 402.4 million reais, up 254.6% from the same period a year earlier.

The company said net revenues rose 43%, to 4.72 billion reais, as average ticket per patient increased as well as bed occupancy rate.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew by 86%, to 1.13 billion reais.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

