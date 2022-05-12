Brazil's Rede D'Or profit falls 44% in Q1

Adds more results

May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA RDOR3.SA on Thursday posted first quarter net income of 225.1 million reais, a 44% decrease compared to the previous year as higher interest rates impacted the company.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 0.6% to 1.14 billion reais, slightly below a Refinitiv forecast of 1.29 billion reais.

The company's net revenues rose 13.8% to 5.37 billion reais.

Amid a consolidation in Brazil's healthcare sector, Rede D'Or has acquired 17 hospitals since 2020 and four new hospitals in the quarter, totaling 2,213 beds in its network.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Sandra Maler and Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.