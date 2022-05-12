US Markets

Brazil's Rede D'Or profit falls 44% in Q1

May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA RDOR3.SA on Thursday posted first quarter net income of 225.1 million reais, a 44% decrease compared to the previous year as higher interest rates impacted the company.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 0.6% to 1.14 billion reais, slightly below a Refinitiv forecast of 1.29 billion reais.

The company's net revenues rose 13.8% to 5.37 billion reais.

Amid a consolidation in Brazil's healthcare sector, Rede D'Or has acquired 17 hospitals since 2020 and four new hospitals in the quarter, totaling 2,213 beds in its network.

