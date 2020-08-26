Brazil's Rede D'Or hires banks for IPO, seeks to raise up to $2.72 bln -newspaper

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazilian hospital group Rede D’Or São Luiz has hired banks for a proposed initial public offering (IPO), the Valor Econômico newspaper reported on Wednesday citing two unnamed sources.

Rede D'Or did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The banks named to coordinate the share sale are Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI and XP Investimentos, Valor Econômico reported.

The group will seek to raise between 12 billion and 15 billion reais ($2.72 billion) in the offering, according to the two sources who the newspaper did not name.

Rede D'Or's market value could reach 100 billion reais ($18.15 billion) if the offer is priced in that range, Valor said.

Other financial institutions may be hired to support the transaction, it said.

Rede D'Or was created and is controlled by the Moll family. Private equity firms Carlyle and Singapore's GIC are minority partners.

($1 = 5.5087 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)

