Brazil's Rede D'Or acquires hospital in northeastern city of Maceio for $67 mln

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA RDOR3.SA announced late on Wednesday the acquisition of Hospital Arthur Ramos, located in the northeastern city of Maceio, in a 372 million real ($67 million) deal.

According to a Rede D'Or securities filing, the hospital currently has 176 beds, but could be expanded to 240 beds.

The company has estimated the target's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to reach 39 million reais in the 12 months following the conclusion of the deal.

The transaction still requires approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE.

($1 = 5.5525 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

