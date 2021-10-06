Brazil's Rede D'Or acquires Hospital Aeroporto in $42 mln deal
SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or RDOR3.SA has signed a contract to acquire Hospital Aeroporto, located in Bahia state, in a deal worth 230 million reais ($42 million), it said in a securities filing late on Tuesday.
Rede D'Or said it expects Hospital Aeroporto's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of operating income, to reach 20 million reais in the 12 months following the closing of the deal, which still requires approval from Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE.
($1 = 5.4765 reais)
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
