Brazil's Rede D'Or acquires Hospital Aeroporto in $42 mln deal

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or has signed a contract to acquire Hospital Aeroporto, located in Bahia state, in a deal worth 230 million reais ($42 million), it said in a securities filing late on Tuesday.

Rede D'Or said it expects Hospital Aeroporto's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of operating income, to reach 20 million reais in the 12 months following the closing of the deal, which still requires approval from Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE.

($1 = 5.4765 reais)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

