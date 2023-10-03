News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's real weakens past 5.10 per dollar for first time since May

Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

October 03, 2023 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by Luana Maria Benedito and Camila Moreira for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real BRBY on Tuesday weakened past 5.10 per dollar for the first time in more than four months, as emerging market currencies took a hit from a firmer greenback on the back of higher U.S. interest rates and strong economic data.

The Brazilian currency was down 1.3% in early afternoon, trading at 5.1330 per dollar in the spot market, extending losses after it last week dropped past 5.00 per dollar for the first time since August.

Brazilian central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Monday expressed concern about the continued rise in long-term U.S. interest rates and its potential impact on capital outflows from Brazil.

"The sharp rise in U.S. interest rates is currently weighing on Real, but that's temporary," said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF). "Brazil's trade surplus remains in the stratosphere."

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito and Camila Moreira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.