Brazil's real weakens past 5.00 per dollar for 1st time since November

SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real BRBY on Tuesday weakened past 5.00 per dollar in spot market trading for the first time since early November, extending its drop after falling more than 1% in the previous session on fiscal concerns.

Investors sold the South American country's currency on Monday after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva unveiled an industrial development plan for the next ten years with state credits and subsidies, which was seen by market players as a risk factor for Brazil's fiscal health.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.