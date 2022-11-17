US Markets

Brazil's real slips as incoming govt looks to exempt $32 bln from spending cap

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

November 17, 2022 — 07:10 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency weakened against the dollar on Thursday after the incoming administration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed exempting some 175 billion reais ($32 billion) from the spending cap on next year's budget to pay for welfare programs.

The Brazilian real plunged more than 2% in early spot trading, weakening past 5.50 to the dollar, while interest rate futures 0#DIJ: jumped and local stock index futures INDZ22 slipped roughly 2%.

Earlier on Thursday, Lula shrugged off market reactions to his proposals and again criticized the country's spending cap. He said the government cannot only think about "fiscal responsibility". but also about "social responsibility".

($1 = 5.4935 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan and Alison Williams)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

