Brazil's real slides 2%, biggest fall in four months as fiscal fears rise

BRASILIA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's real sank on Friday, registering its biggest fall since September as an end to this week's global rally across riskier assets was compounded by growing investor worries over the domestic fiscal and monetary policy mix.

The real BRBY fell 2.1% to close at 5.4778 per dollar, its biggest one-day decline since Sept. 23. The real, widely expected to rebound from last year's 30% slump, has fallen more than 5% in the first three weeks of the year.

Traders noted that while the central bank's rate-setting committee Copom dropped forward guidance and struck a hawkish tone in its policy statement on Wednesday, the market still doubts it will raise interest rates at its next meeting.

This comes as pressure builds on the government to increase spending - specifically resume emergency cash transfers to Brazil's poor - to help mitigate the effects of a second wave of COVID-19 and an economic recovery losing steam.

"The market is really concerned about a structural breach of the spending cap," said the head of Latin American currency trading at a major bank in New York, referring to the government's key fiscal rule.

"Copom does not seem willing to give the real a proper backstop. The central bank is concerned that congress will debate additional spending, so is holding back some ammunition in expectation of more volatility down the road," he said.

Figures on Friday showed industrial confidence fell in January for the first time since April, adding weight to the view that the economy will contract in the first quarter.

Senior lawmakers told Reuters this week that they will lobby the economy ministry to ramp up support for millions of Brazil's most vulnerable people.

This will come at a fiscal cost. Interest rates rose and rates curves steepened on Friday, with the spread between Jan. 2022 and Jan. 2027 rates futures firmly back above 400 basis points. It has widened by around 60 basis points this year.

