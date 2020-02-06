Brazil's real rises on central bank rate signal, but rally loses steam

(Adds details, comment) By Jamie McGeever BRASILIA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's real strengthened on Thursday, reacting positively to the central bank's strong signal a day earlier that its latest interest rate cut will bring its easing cycle to an end. [nL1N2A51VV] The bank's 25-basis-point cut to 4.25% on Wednesday was widely expected, but the potential for further easing later this year had weighed heavily on the real, helping to push it to a record low last week of 4.2873 per dollar. Much of that was reversed early on Thursday. Market-based interest rates rose, particularly futures contracts around late 2021 and early 2022, as traders priced in a higher rate curve over the medium term. But as the session progressed, the rally lost steam. Two hours after the open, the dollar was back up above 4.23 reais to trade almost flat on the day, having earlier dipped below 4.22 reais for the first time in over a week . "The real's dynamics are still bad," said Cleber Alessie Machado, broker at H. Commcor in Sao Paulo, noting doubts about the strength of the economic recovery and the real's still low interest rate "carry" relative to other currencies. "Copom gave it some support, some resilience. We might see the dollar down to 4.20, 4.19 or 4.18 reais ... but a steady decline is unlikely," he added, referring to the central bank's rate-setting committee known as Copom. The January 2022 interest rate future initially rose around 10 basis points to over 5.00%, but also eased back a few basis points. Other market participants noted a pick up in dollar outflows as the session unfolded, but were more optimistic on the real's prospects in the coming weeks and months, given that there will likely be no more rate cuts. "Investors fearful of excessive rate cuts can take solace in from the central bank's move last night," said a hedge fund manager in Sao Paulo. "Closing the door to further rate hikes should bode very well for potential inflows as this removes the 'central bank may cut too much, so buy dollars' story, and bodes very poorly for long dollar positions and hedges," he said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

