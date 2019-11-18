US Markets

Brazil's real on course for lowest ever close below 4.20 per dollar

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil's real weakened on Monday beyond 4.20 per dollar, on course for its weakest closing level on record, as traders pushed the currency through the key level where the central bank had intervened in August by selling dollars on the spot market.

BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's real BRB weakened on Monday beyond 4.20 per dollar, on course for its weakest closing level on record, as traders pushed the currency through the key level where the central bank had intervened in August by selling dollars on the spot market.

Traders said there was no sign of the central bank on Monday, which helped spur the dollar's rise above 4.20 reais and on for its highest ever close beyond the previous all-time high close of 4.1957 reais from September last year.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular