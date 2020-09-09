Brazil's real may test 5 per dollar next year with economic growth and reforms, Barclays says

By the end of this year, Sicouly believes the real will hover around the current level of 5.30 to the dollar, after a recent unwinding of positions against the Brazilian currency in part on signs of economic recovery and renewed debate on reforms working their way through Congress.

"If Brazil sustains stronger growth, it will become more evident that the hedges in the exchange rate will no longer be worth it, and that would encourage more unwinding of positions against the real, helping the currency recover more," he said.

The real is up 6.1% since a three-month low reached on August 26 of 5.6124 reais and has increased 11.5% since it closed at a record low of 5.9012 reais on May 13. But the Brazilian currency has still lost 24.1% against the dollar in 2020, making it the worst performing major currency in the world this year.

Sicouly estimated that the performance of Brazil's currency from now on will be more determined by expectations about inflows in the context of an attempted economic recovery and market-friendly reforms. Recently, a technical correction on local FX market followed a period in which investors accumulated excess short positions against the real.

Agustin added he has noticed more interest in Brazil, as investors look for price opportunities.

"I don't think they are buying Brazil right now because of the uncertainties about growth and reforms, but they are looking at potential entry points," he said.

He added that even if the real depreciates again to levels close to 5.65 per dollar, the Brazil's central bank should be more active in the market and provide liquidity.

