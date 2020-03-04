US Markets

Brazil's real hits new low 4.5242 per dollar, rate cut expectations mount

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

BRASILIA, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell to a new low of 4.5242 per dollar on Wednesday, as expectations snowballed that the central bank will soon cut interest rates, as early as its next policy meeting in two week. BRBY

Economists at Citi became the latest to slash their growth and interest rate outlook, and January 2021 interest rate futures slumped to a new low of 3.70%, down around 50 basis points in a week.

