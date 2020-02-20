Brazil's real falls to new low of 4.3861 per dollar

BRASILIA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit a fresh all-time low against the dollar on Thursday, its fall this week on mounting concern over economic growth and apparent reluctance of the central bank to intervene showing no sign of slowing.

The real traded as low as 4.3861 per dollar BRBY in early trading, bringing its year-to-date losses to 8.5%, making it one of the worst-performing currencies against the dollar so far this year.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra)

