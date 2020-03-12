US Markets

Brazil's real falls below 5 per dollar for first time ever

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil's real slumped 4% early on Thursday to trade below 5.00 per dollar for the first time ever and stock futures pointed to a 5.2% fall when the Bovespa index opens, as mounting fears over the coronavirus epidemic battered investor sentiment.

The real's historic fall came despite a $2.5 billion central bank spot currency market auction on Thursday, which brought its dollar-selling intervention so far this week to almost $8 billion.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)

