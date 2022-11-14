US Markets

Brazil's real extends recovery as markets await fiscal details from Lula

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

November 14, 2022 — 07:22 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Luana Maria Benedito for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency extended its recovery against the dollar on Monday after a sharp downfall due to fiscal concerns last week, when it plunged around 4% on Thursday after President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made public comments to give details about his transition team.

The Brazilian real strengthened 1% in early morning, having already closed up 1.2% on Friday after a volatile day of trading. Investors now await for details on the bill that Lula's team is set to propose to secure higher social spending in 2023.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Luana Maria Benedito; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

