Brazil's real down slightly in early trading

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

November 11, 2022 — 07:26 am EST

Written by Luana Maria Benedito for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real currency BRL=BRBY, which fell around 4% on Thursday amid concerns over leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's spending plans, was down around 0.1% on Friday after opening up nearly 1%.

