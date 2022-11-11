Brazil's real down slightly in early trading

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real currency BRL=BRBY, which fell around 4% on Thursday amid concerns over leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's spending plans, was down around 0.1% on Friday after opening up nearly 1%.

