News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's RD reports uptick in profit as revenues jump 18%

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

August 08, 2023 — 06:25 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Adds details on revenue growth in paragraph 4, drugstore openings in paragraph 5

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmacy chain RD RADL3.SA, also known as Raia Drogasil, posted a 1.6% year-over-year rise in its second quarter adjusted net profit, the company announced on Tuesday, in a result boosted by revenue growth.

The company's adjusted net profit for the April-to-June period totaled 349.2 million reais ($71.3 million), according to a RD statement.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 5.5% to total 767.62 million reais in the second quarter.

RD also reported gross revenue of 9.02 billion reais during the three-month period, up 18% year-on-year as sales increased across its perfume business, over the counter drugs, plus its own brands and generic ones.

In its statement, the company noted it operates 2,807 drugstores after opening 64 new ones and closing three during the quarter.

The company added it currently holds a 15% market share in the country, up 0.7 percentage points year-on-year.

($1 = 4.9006 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.