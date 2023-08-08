Brazil's RD reports uptick in profit as revenues jump 18%

Adds details on revenue growth in paragraph 4, drugstore openings in paragraph 5

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmacy chain RD RADL3.SA, also known as Raia Drogasil, posted a 1.6% year-over-year rise in its second quarter adjusted net profit, the company announced on Tuesday, in a result boosted by revenue growth.

The company's adjusted net profit for the April-to-June period totaled 349.2 million reais ($71.3 million), according to a RD statement.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 5.5% to total 767.62 million reais in the second quarter.

RD also reported gross revenue of 9.02 billion reais during the three-month period, up 18% year-on-year as sales increased across its perfume business, over the counter drugs, plus its own brands and generic ones.

In its statement, the company noted it operates 2,807 drugstores after opening 64 new ones and closing three during the quarter.

The company added it currently holds a 15% market share in the country, up 0.7 percentage points year-on-year.

($1 = 4.9006 reais)

